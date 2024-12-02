FintechOS launches platform for banks and insurers

The platform includes a range of product and UX functionalities that allows institutions to remove overdependence on technical teams. With Lighthouse, institutions can develop new digital product lines and customer journey prototypes.

Lighthouse is being launched at FinVision. FinVision is FintechOS’ annual three-day virtual event showcasing successes, challenges, and best practices for financial innovation. FintechOS is an end-to-end provider of SaaS-based front, middle, and back office financial technology for banks and insurers. The company serves 40+ institutions in 20 markets and four across continents with USD 85 billion in assets under management and has offices in Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen, and Vienna.