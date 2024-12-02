



Considering the demand for personalised and efficient experiences, traditional financial institutions face pressure to facilitate optimised services to their users. In a bid to address this need, FintechOS, an AI-driven financial product engine, introduced Evolv, allowing institutions to utilise the capabilities of agentic AI, generative AI, and automation to provide augmented customer experiences, modernise administrative procedures, and support smarter business decisions.











This update follows a December 2023 improvement on FintechOS’ platform, in which the company aimed to simplify how banks, credit unions, and insurers managed financial products. At that time, the company launched FintechOS 24, introducing a sentence-based, generative AI-enabled product designer. It enabled organisations to bring insurance and banking products to market more efficiently regardless of their technical capabilities or legacy technology infrastructure.





Connecting AI with financial institutions

The Evolv platform provides a tool suite that focuses on facilitating interaction between financial institutions and AI in a secure and scalable environment. Also, the platform offers additional capabilities and features developed to increase efficiency, improve customer experiences, and support financial institutions in their growth journey. Among these, FintechOS mentions:

FintechOS Journey Designer: the feature allows teams to create digital customer journeys without requiring complex coding by leveraging a visual storyboard with pre-built widgets, integrations, and mobile and web previews;

FintechOS Data Core: the capability delivers financial institutions pre-built Core and Ecosystem Connectors, enabling integration of legacy and modern systems. Additionally, it complies with BIAN, ACORD, and ISO20022 standards, in turn ensuring interoperability across the ecosystem, provided on an Azure platform;

AI-enabled Product and Journey Designer: the feature provides financial institutions with AI-powered solutions, which simplifies how product managers interact with the FintechOS platform;

Back Office Workflow Designer: the capability automates back-office operations to scale efficiency, minimise manual work, and improve business agility.

Furthermore, FintechOS underlined its commitment to equipping banks and insurers with the tools and solutions they require to adapt to market changes and complexities, while also meeting their customers’ needs, demands, and preferences.