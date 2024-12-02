FintechOS implements a digital solution at OTP Bank

With this, OTP Bank continues to develop tools and services tailored to the ‚new normal’ and improve the overall customer experience on both digital and conventional channels. The first product available through this fully digital channel is the LeZero Package, which consists of a current account (in lei), a Mastercard debit card, and Internet and Mobile Banking services, all with zero costs to the user if the necessary sign up conditions are met.

Customers no longer have to visit the bank branch in order to open an account with access to a card and internet banking services.

Video identification of customers who enrol and carry out operations in the OTP Bank system is performed by certSIGN operators, a provider of Trusted Services. CertSIGN and FintechOS have recently entered into a partnership to provide banks with a certified solution exclusively for the digital environment.

In June, FintechOS launched the most recent update of its technology - FintechOS 20.R2, designed to help financial services organisations respond quickly to the demands of the COVID-19 crisis. The banks and insurance companies with which FintechOS has ongoing projects can now launch products and services in a very short time (6-8 weeks), on all channels, and in a fully automated and customised way.

Recently, FintechOS announced a partnership with certSIGN to offer banks the ability to check the identity of their customers remotely, to process their data, and also to carry out end-to-end operations for both individuals and SMBs – from onboarding new clients to e-signature of documents necessary to completing credit application processes.