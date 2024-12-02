Fintech Upvest expands partnership with ABN Amro 

Upvest recently received BaFin license, which allows the fintech to offer investment brokerage and custody services to B2B customers via an API. The venture capital division ABN AMRO Ventures has been supporting Upvest since 2021, for example through a EUR 5 million investment. Investors such as Earlybird, HV Capital, Notion Capital, ABN AMRO Ventures, Speedinvest, and Partech had previously invested EUR 12 million in the fintech.

With the expansion of the partnership, Upvest customers will be able to offer their end customers payment processing for their investment transactions via ABN Amro. The company offers an interface that allows fintechs to offer their customers access to investment opportunities, including ETFs and stocks. Additionally, Upvest is planning its pan-European growth. According to an Upvest representative, they aim to support all B2B companies that want to offer their end customers secure access to capital markets and crypto assets.