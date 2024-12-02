Fintech Unitplus receives new funding

Unitplus is a “neo asset management”, meaning that account, payment transactions, and investments are linked and controlled via an app. Unitplus is aiming to use Germany’s increased willingness to invest in the capital market to offer special access to digital investments. All portfolios are developed by financial experts and are focused on global diversification to reduce users’ investment risk and increase their return potential. Customers can choose the right portfolio for them and flexibly change their strategy at any time for free in the app.

All ETFs in the UnitPlus portfolios fulfill specific sustainability criteria. While selecting fitting ETFs for their portfolios, the fintech took environmental, social and governmental criteria into consideration and compared over 200 ETFs with ESG criteria. Stocks and bonds from companies and states that are not sustainable according to UnitPlus’ criteria are excluded from their investments.

The new UnitPlus Card

The UnitPlus card is an ETF-based debit card that actively invests money in user’s portfolio until they pay with it. Instead of a cashback programme, UnitPlus uses an ETF-back programme, meaning that every time users pay with their UnitPlus card, they get back 0.10% of their purchase value in ETFs. This money is donated to users’ portfolios at the end of each quarter. UnitPlus also automatically deducts taxes and users have the option of setting up their exemption order with the fintech as well.