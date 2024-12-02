Fintech Truebill obtains USD 17 mln for finance management app

Truebill’s round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Eldridge, Cota Capital, Firebolt Ventures, and Day One Ventures also took part in the firm’s latest round. The latest round led Truebill to a total of USD 40 million (to date). Truebill was founded in 2015 and claims it has helped more than a million individuals with saving over USD 100 million by identifying and cancelling useless subscriptions. The company has helped people with lowering their monthly payments and bills. It has assisted customers with obtaining refunds on fees and various other charges.

Truebill will be using the funds raised to expand its operations. The company will introduce new features that will allow users to keep track of their net worth. Truebill is also planning to provide a smart savings tool and a debt payoff product.