Fintech TradeCore supports Plato

TradeCore, which recently announced the UK launch of its new fintech platform, acts as a one-stop-shop for fintech startups looking to accelerate their go to market strategy, and will support Plato with its technological proposition, enable the payments provider to focus on product development and help reduce the time to launch.

As consumers increasingly look to transfer funds to their family members, Plato has created a digital system that enables users to send money to their loved ones in just a few clicks. Users download the Plato app from the company’s site or app store and can then load funds via payment methods, including traditional bank debit cards, wire transfers or open banking into their Plato wallet.

The system enables users to transfer funds, and manage the recipient’s spending on mobile, in real time, at any time. Plato is different to traditional money transfer services in that it provides a physical debit card to the transfer recipients - accepted in over 35 million locations worldwide - linked to the Plato account. Users have immediate access to funds anytime, anywhere and can pay in stores, online as well as withdraw money at any supported ATMs.

In recent months the business has been expanding its partner network to further develop the services it can offer to its fintech clients. Recent partnerships include ComplyAdvantage, a global technology company transforming financial crime detection, and TrueLayer, a technology company building financial infrastructure that’s open to businesses anywhere in the world.