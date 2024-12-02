Fintech startup Pay iO goes live in UK

Pay iO is an Open Banking powered payments service that allows online shoppers to simply click and pay. The solution is regulated by the FCA. The company say it is the first Open Banking provider to be available on the WordPress, WooCommerce and Magento marketplaces.

Retailers can now add Pay iO to their website payment options using a simple plugin. This means SMEs can get onboard more quickly. Pay iO says its dashboard, functionality and transaction fees make it easier for retailers to process payments and refunds. The platform can remove the risk of card fraud and keep track of their business. A merchant’s account is activated within 24 hours and there are no set up fees or contracts. It also means a seamless customer journey for online shoppers who can pay directly via their bank with a few clicks.