Fintech startup Money View raises USD 75 million Series D

The company is now valued at USD 625 million. Money View is an online credit platform that offers personalised credit products like instant personal loans, cards, BNPL, and personal financial management solutions. The company has partnered with over 15 financial institutions to offer credit/financial products on its platform.

Reporting over 1 million monthly app downloads, the company states that it is catering to 200+ million underserved customers who are often ignored by banks and other financial institutions for their financial needs. Money View’s digital technology and reportedly improved user experience allows pan-India reach with 75% of the users coming from Tier 2/3 cities. The company’s proprietary data models provide a 360-degree risk assessment, enabling credit for the underserved segments.

Money View states that it has grown 4x year-over-year by disbursing loans at an annualised run rate of USD 700 million and is on a trajectory to reach USD 1 billion AUM over the next 12 months.

The fresh funding will be used as growth capital to scale the core credit business, grow the team, and expand its product portfolio with services like digital bank accounts, insurance, and wealth management solutions.

The Raine Group was the exclusive financial advisor to Money View for this round.