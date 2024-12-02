Fintech solution to support mobile deposits for LCNB National Bank

LCNB National Bank expects to begin offering mobile deposit to its mobile banking users by June 2016, via integration with the bank’s mobile banking provider.

Cachet’s Select Mobile Deposit, a cloud-based software solution, enables LCNB National Bank’s customers to use their smartphone or tablet to deposit checks electronically. Users have to download the bank’s mobile banking app, use the camera on their mobile device to snap a photo of the front and back of their check and then submit to LCNB National Bank for deposit into their account.

Cachet Select Mobile Deposit allows unlimited business groups, with defined rules per group, regarding the acceptance of check deposits. As the relationship changes, LCNB National Bank can move a customer up to the next level of deposit acceptance. Additionally, Select Mobile Deposit accepts deposits throughout the day.

LCNB National Bank is Ohio-based with USD1.2 billion in assets and 36 locations

Cachet Financial Solutions is a financial technology provider of mobile money and remote deposit capture solutions for PC, Mac and mobile.