Fintech Raisin partners with Credit Europe Bank

The customers of the Credit Europe Bank branch in Germany have access to fixed-term deposits with banks in the European Union via Raisin's investment platform WeltSparen. Through this partnership customers can reportedly take out overnight and fixed-term deposits without having to enter any further data.

Available overnight and time deposit offers from WeltSparen are listed directly in online banking and the mobile app of Credit Europe Bank. After users have selected a savings product, they are forwarded to the WeltSparen platform and can purchase the product digitally.

A hybrid integration allows the customer's data to be transferred directly if desired – this saves time and effort when opening an account, the official press release concludes.