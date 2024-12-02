Fintech Raisin launches in the US

By integrating the Raisin Savings-as-a-Service software, MapleMark Bank becomes the first Raisin US-based partner bank to offer clients term deposits that can be personalised to individual client needs. A fintech in the Europe-based savings and investments space, Raisin first announced its intention to cross the Atlantic in the summer of 2019. The new technology MapleMark Bank has embedded in its online platform simplifies and accelerates what was previously a long, expensive process for bankers and customers alike.

With Raisin’s software, clients can view ladder, liquidity, and market-linked term deposit products online, explore available terms and yields, and open their preferred account on their own. MapleMark Bank is deploying the partnership with Raisin to expand to a larger audience beyond its existing private banking base. The software also offers banks greater control over liquidity flows and flexibility in managing their balance sheets.