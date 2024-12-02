Fintech Qonto raises EUR 5 million in crowd investing round

Qonto focuses on financial expense management for SMEs and the self-employed. The company offers corporate spending solutions, such as Mastercards for employees with which they can track spending in real-time. Qonto’s online business account offers unlimited, real-time transaction history.

This crowdfunding campaign was closed after six and a half hours seeing as the startup had reached its limit. Due to legal requirements, the maximum for the crowd investing round was EUR 5 million. According to Handelsblatt, a total of over 1800 Qonto customers took part from Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.

The round was conducted in partnership with UK-based investment crowdfunding platform Crowdcube. Since the beginning of April 2022, Qonto customers were able to register for the crowd investing round on the Crowdcube platform. Participation had to be of legal age and have access to a Qonto account. Each share cost investors EUR 137.94 and an investor was able to invest a maximum of EUR 10,000.