Fintech Paysera expands to Spain

Paysera, the payment processor of the majority of Baltic e-shops, is starting its business in Spain with local partners.

Financial services and a trademark developed in Lithuania are brought to Spain by the owners of the gold retailer Quick Gold – Spanish businessmen who are starting to provide Paysera services under a joint activity agreement. Quick Gold has a gold trade network stretching through more than 20 cities in Spain and consisting of almost 40 points-of-sale.

According to Rodrigo Fernández, the head of Paysera España, at first, Paysera España will provide digital financial services, and, once the pandemic is over, Quick Gold client service centres will also offer some of the live services of Paysera: collection of Paysera Visa cards, client registration, withdrawal of cash, and gold trading.

The main activity of Paysera is the processing of payments in online shops. In 2020, over 12,000 e-shops collected payments for online purchases through the company’s system and buyers spent over EUR 580 million when shopping in them. The payment network also provides a current account and money transfer services as an alternative to banks almost globally: EUR 4,7 billion was transferred through the company’s system and app last year. Clients of the fintech company use contactless Paysera Visa payment cards that can be linked with smart devices and used for paying via Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay.

In other countries, the Paysera network expands according to the principle of joint activity together with local partners. The expansion of the network is coordinated through the company Paysera LTD registered in the UK. Companies of the network also operate in Latvia, Estonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Albania, and Ukraine. Paysera is focusing on its expansion in the Balkans and is searching for partners in Turkey, South America, and other countries.



