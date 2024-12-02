Fintech Omnio and CUFA partner for lending services

This partnership demonstrates Omnio’s openness to the Credit Union sector in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. It provides an upgrade to the analytical tools available to the Credit Union sector through its Curtains platform. CUFA Lending Analytics (CLA) specialises in providing software solutions that apply statistical techniques to quantify the risks and mathematically determine the potential risks and benefits in a consumer loan portfolio, according to the official press release.

The partnership will allow the CUFA lending analytics engine to work in conjunction with the ‘Curtains’ financial management platform. Credit Unions who access the service will gain knowledge of their business lending across its member base. Credit Unions can then deploy their tools to enable risk-based lending against historic data and member behaviour, enabling growth of the Credit Union whilst assessing its risk portfolio and improving lending availability to new and existing members.