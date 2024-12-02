Fintech Minka raises USD 24 mln





With the new funding, Minka plans to continue modernising the clearinghouses and central banks' infrastructure, but also to grow the network by enabling a full self-service platform for publishing and moving money to organisations.

Minka enables the last-mile infrastructure, including banks, clearinghouses, and organisations, to publish and exchange balances.

The network was designed to connect separate legacy systems through blockchain concepts and APIs to simplify the movement of complex money flows. This allows for an almost unlimited number of use-cases and helps money to move simply, securely, instantly and without the need for reconciliation.