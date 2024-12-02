Fintech Laybuy partners with Manchester United

Through the partnership, Manchester United’s fans will be able to buy merchandise in the store at the Old Trafford ground and split the cost of the purchase into interest-free payments over six weeks. As part of the collaboration, Laybuy will also look into integrating with Manchester United’s other retail platforms in 2021.

As well as teaming up with one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, Laybuy is also preparing to enter the Australian stock exchange. It will be valuated at around GBP 115 million before the end of 2020 after having delayed plans to IPO because of the coronavirus pandemic.