Fintech iknowa rolls out new platform

The London-based tech startup leverages AI, ML, and cognitive technologies to address inefficiencies, transforming the way building and renovation projects are procured and performed for homeowners, property developers, and tradespeople, according to fintechmagazine.com.

iknowa’s patented software applies ML and AI to assist people in analysing project quality and performance to address issues before they arise. Connected and underpinned by a banking infrastructure, iknowa’s applied algorithms handle proprietary methods of ranking user groups and organisation performance to improve project quality and support business development.