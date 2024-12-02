Fintech heartstocks completes EUR 5 million financing round

After its launch on the digital stock market, the trading platform heartstocks is now starting on its next expansion stage. With the new capital, the company will fill further key positions, expand its technical infrastructure and continue to establish itself as a provider of fully regulated shares on the blockchain in the European Economic Area.











According to a heartstocks, the investment shows that the fintech has growth potential and represents an alternative to conventional investment processes. Similarly to the EUR 2 million raised with the fintech’s seed financing in September 2021, the new capital comes largely from large German family offices from medium-sized companies, as well as from various business angels. In addition to existing investors, heartstocks was able to gain five new investors, such as the venture capital client Vanagon Ventures.





heartstock’s offer and security features