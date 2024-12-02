FinTech Group joins Rocket Internet to launch pan-European digital bank

FinTech Group will provide Rocket Internet its core banking system and automated processes due to its subsidiary bank Biw, bankingtech.com reports. XCOM, FinTech Group’s technology supplier, will provide servers and software development services.

Rocket Internet brings its expertise in online marketing, user experience, front-end design, internationalisation, and the development of scalable business models.

Biw is a white-label bank in Germany and holds an EU bank “passport”, which allows it to offer banking services in all countries in the EU.