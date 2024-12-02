Fintech Fiserv to provide financial solutions to India-based Federal Bank

Fiserv will also assist with the launch of Federal Bank issued credit cards. The bank will be outsourcing related operational processes to Fiserv as well. Federal Bank confirmed that it would use Fiserv’s FirstVision, an end to end managed services solution that facilitates card issuing and processing.

The integrated technology stack and BPO solution aim to lower the cost of ownership while offering an extension to the Federal Bank’s existing operations. As reported in May 2020, Fiserv increased PINless transactions limits at Accel, a platform owned by the fintech. The limit had been bumped up to USD 100, following the COVID-19 outbreak.