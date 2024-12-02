Fintech Farm to launch neobanks in 8 countries

The neobanks aim to attract large customer audiences thanks to their accessible credit products and user-friendly mobile apps.

Fintech Farm was launched in 2021 by Ukrainian investors and entered the Azerbaijan market in November 2021, under the name Leobank, where it already issued around 100,000 cards. It is currently looking to expand its reach in eight new markets from Africa and Asia, including Nigeria, by partnering with local banks.

As opposed to other competitor neobanks or digital banks like Revolut and Monzo, Fintech Farm prefers a different business model, and that is to launch its brand under a new name in each country they enter, while keeping the same design and mascot.