Fintech Embat acquires Necto

This acquisition aims to solidify Embat’s platform, which centralises receivables, payments, and cash flow forecasting for finance teams at mid-sized and large enterprises. The platform automates accounting and bank reconciliation, offering real-time visibility into cash, liquidity, and debt, while significantly reducing operational workload.

Through this acquisition, Embat extends its integration capabilities with several leading financial institutions, including J.P. Morgan, Citi, Barclays, HSBC, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, and Wells Fargo. The company also expands its presence in several important markets, including the UK, Spain, and the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland).

Expanding real-time banking connectivity

Necto’s technology improves Embat’s offering by enabling companies to connect with multiple banks through a single access point, eliminating the need for separate integrations with each bank. This streamlines payment automation, bank reconciliation, and access to real-time financial data. According to the official press release, since its founding, Necto has integrated more than 30 banks and nearly 100 API services, strengthening the overall banking connectivity infrastructure for Embat’s clients.

Officials from Necto commented on the acquisition, noting that their global corporate bank API network would enhance Embat’s treasury platform, providing seamless, real-time bank connectivity to corporate clients. They emphasised the combined effort to deliver an automated solution for cash and payments, which he believes will redefine corporate banking and treasury operations.

Incorporating Necto’s solutions into Embat’s cloud-based platform also supports rigorous cybersecurity standards, including SOC 2 compliance, ensuring secure and efficient treasury management for clients. The acquisition is part of Embat’s strategy to modernise treasury management and banking infrastructure, providing a flexible, efficient, and cost-effective solution to businesses looking to streamline their treasury operations.