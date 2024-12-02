Fintech Chip secures GBP 2.6 mln funding

The new investment will be used to accelerate Chip’s growth, including the launch of an FSCS (financial services compensation scheme) protected savings account through a partner bank, as well as to deliver new features to accommodate the changing behaviours of their savers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chip is useful for putting money aside for safety net and emergency funds, according to its CEO. Also, despite the bigger economic turmoil, there is still an appetite from communities and everyday investors to support startup and scaleup businesses, says co-founder of Crowdcube.