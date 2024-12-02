Fintech Behalf raises USD 19 mln in venture funding

The round was led by existing investors MissionOG, Viola Growth, Viola Credit and Vintage Investment Partners. New investors Migdal Insurance and La Maison Partners are also participating in the round.

In addition, Behalf announced the creation of a new debt facility totalling up to USD 100 million, provided by funds managed by Ares Management Corporation Ares. The capital raised will help Behalf to expand the availability of in-purchase financing to a broader array of B2B merchants and their SMB customers, while continuing to extend the capabilities of its platform.