According to beatvest founder Julia Kruslin, the interest in shares and ETFs shouldn’t wane as a result of higher interest rates. In fact, due to the high inflation, financial education is more important than ever for users to effectively financially secure themselves, as stated by the beatvest representative.









The goal of the fintech is to create an investment platform where even beginners can make investments easily. The fintech plans to offer a platform supporting do-it-yourself portfolio building with education and tools. The investment modules guide users through the investment world and teach investing step-by-step. Users can choose between 2 plans, namely beatvest basic and beatvest growth, which offers additional learn-modules, summaries, and articles.

Since 2022, the app has been tested with over 100 users, and the response has been very positive. Users can join the first to get access to beatvest via their waiting list. The app will then launch exclusively for their waiting list, and said users will get the app for free. With beatvest, users can invest from EUR 1. At the moment, users can practice with us with fictitious money until the app launches. As soon as there is an opportunity for users to build their real portfolio with beatvest, users’ money will be protected with up to EUR 100,000. In addition, all purchases on the financial market are secured by a central institution.