Fintech Avant launches digital banking platform

The launch of Avant Banking expands the firm’s financial product portfolio of personal loans, credit cards and auto refinance. This announcement has come after the fintech platform’s acquisition of Zero Financial, and its virtual banking app, Level, in April 2021.

Avant Banking provides access to spending accounts, debit cards, ACH transfers2, and, for those with direct deposits, access to payday funds up to 2 days early. After making a deposit, clients are issued a virtual card that may be added to Apple Wallet or Google Pay.

The solution was established with a transparent fee structure, which means that there are no monthly or hidden charges, like maintenance / foreign transaction fees. Clients also get fraud protection and are not financially obligated if their card gets compromised (terms may apply) and no minimum balance is needed.