Fintech Artis Technologies launches cloud-powered lending solution for banks

SMBs (small and medium businesses) can use the digital portal to operate and manage their business and take advantage of the improved cash flow which is provided by the real-time financing from the consumer.

By enabling financing through their own domestic SMBs customers, the approach may also help create additional revenue sources for banks and credit unions, according to crowdfundinsider.com.

The platform gives consumers access to financing offers when they need them the most. Transactions happen within Artis Connect through closed-loop funding, so that only the merchant that funds the borrower can get the payment.