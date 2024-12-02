Fintech API startup Stitch raises USD 4 mln seed round for African expansion

The Stitch API allows developers to connect apps to financial accounts within minutes, allowing their users to share their transaction histories and balances, confirm their identities, and initiate payments.

This tooling allows companies to innovate with new and improved services including personal finance, lending, insurance, payments and wealth management. Stitch also enables fintechs to work with traditional financial institutions in a more compliant way.

The seed round was co-led by firstminute capital and The Raba Partnership, and also includes CRE, Village Global, Klarna founder Niklas Adalberth through his fund Norrsken, Venmo founder Iqram Magdon Ismail, founding team members at Plaid, and executives at Coinbase, Revolut and Fast.

Stitch will use the funding to build the team, consolidate growth in South Africa, and launch operations in West and East Africa, equipping Africa’s rising fintech community with the tools to build better products faster.