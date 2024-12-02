Fintech amnis completes Series A financing round of CHF 8.6 million

amnis offers small and medium-sized businesses an international banking solution to send money abroad, exchange currencies, and receive payments using individual IBAN accounts. The platform creates transparency in international payment transactions and is tailored to the needs of SMEs. Since 2021, the company has entered 5 new countries, opened 3 additional offices in Vaduz, Vienna, and Prague, and tripled its team. The new financing will enable amnis to strengthen the company's core resources and drive expansion into additional European markets. amnis will start operations in France, Slovakia, and the Benelux countries by the end of 2022 and offer additional services for SMEs, including digital invoicing, debit cards, and ecommerce solutions.

The lead investor is the investment management company Lansdowne Partners, which promotes technological innovations in Europe with its investments. Spicehaus Partners, the lead investor in the previous financing round, acted as co-lead investor. According to an amnis representative, the investment enables them to further drive international growth and replicate their business model for international banking solutions in more SMEs in Europe.