FinTech Alliance partners with Seedrs





Following this collaboration, Seedrs’s team will help customers with the onboarding procedure, as well as with setting up their campaign and promotion plans. Afterward, FinTech Alliance will follow up by promoting the companies who use the Seedrs platform and connect them to reliable sources and funding organisations, while offering them an overview of all the investment options available.

Furthermore, Seedrs gives individuals the possibility to invest in startups, growth companies, and organisations, as well as VC funds for eligible investors. Their clients will benefit from financial technology products and services that will improve their overall performance and their development process.









Seedrs’ strategy

Private investment platform Seedrs provides its customers with multiple solutions and products. Alongside a client help centre were the platform offers users guidance throughout the investment process and a manual of how they can invest, Seedrs enables them to use its private deal room, which offers diversity of investment opportunities, as funders can access a wider range of deals. The venture capital funds allows them access to the company portfolio’s subsequent funding rounds. From this access, clients have the opportunity to invest in growing businesses inside the Seedrs portfolio, and nominee management services, as well as benefit from a more efficient process of funding since the documentation process is managed by the platform. The procedure comes with strictly limited time access to the funding round and limited allocation available on a first come first served basis.

Using its technology solutions and software, customers can use the portfolio platform provided by Seedrs to keep an eye on the professional trading and retail market, while verifying the track record of the industry. After paying the subscription fee, users receive signals from a trader or merchant and have the possibility to subscribe to its strategy. A client can follow multiple strategies while having no geographical or monetary boundaries.

Furthermore, customers can sell sums of money as a founder, investor, angel, as business, or employee, as well as raise money, from a crowd or from private investors.

Seedrs partnered with cloud-native payment technology provider Form3 and banking services provider LHV UK in July of 2022. The collaboration focused on enabling Seedrs to access UK Faster Payments and SEPA Instant Payments in Europe, in order to augment its client services and offerings.

The new payment option provided Seedrs with the possibility to make it easier, faster, and more secure for retail investors to focus on fast-growth European businesses. The integration of Form3 offered Seedrs’s customers real-time payments for account funding.

The deal was underpinned by Form3’s could-API technology and LHV UK’s banking infrastructure as well as regulatory expertise. Seedrs benefited from a real-time payments service for account funding and reconciliation services, securely adhering to banking regulations.