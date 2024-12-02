FINTAINIUM inks payments partnership with Bill2Pay

The tie-up aims to boost automation, including integration of reimbursement and escheatment solutions for utilities, insurance firms as well as government agencies.

By enabling iterative negotiation capability between a payor and payee, FINTAINIUM’s PLATFORM is said to facilitate quick settlement of an AP/AR transaction.

It allows billers and payers to control payments by providing access to multiple payment methods and payment solution providers.

FINTAINIUM Solutions are provided through a SaaS-delivery model. It enables clients to select how and when they want to send and receive payments through integration with existing or legacy accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.



