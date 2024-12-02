Finshark teams up with Svea Ekonomi





Finshark and Svea will mutually develop data-driven services within the area ‘Finshark Financial Insights’ to simplify and evolve Svea’s credit process.

Finshark’s data products are built using Finshark’s proprietary Open Banking technology which in real-time aggregates and analyses bank account data. Finshark is a payment institution licenced by Swedish FSA to provide both payment services and account information services.