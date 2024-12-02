FinScore, SB Finance to expand credit access to Filipinos

Using FinScore’s Telco Credit Scoring Solution, SB Finance will be able to predict the creditworthiness of borrowers and assess their capability to avail of the company’s various loan offerings. In 2020, Security Bank Corporation and Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) in Thailand entered a strategic partnership to form SB Finance which provides multi-purpose loans to clients.

Besides financial enablement, SB Finance is on a mission to empower Filipinos from all walks of life to reach their milestones by making informed decisions about money, business, and their finances. FinScore's solutions are based on over four hundred (400) telecommunication variables such as voice usage, top-up patterns, duration of calls, SIM card age, location, and more. Derived through systems such as Gradient Boosting and Neural Networks, the Telco Score has high predictive power and offers data about consumers. The technology can be integrated via ACE Web-based Portal or API integration.