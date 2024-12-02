FinScore, Nityo Infotech partner for APAC markets

The partnership aims to establish a channel for banks and financial institutions in emerging markets such as Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand to integrate and activate the capabilities of alternative data credit scoring by FinScore. In addition, FinScore will be working with Nityo in sparking data-sharing partnerships with Nityo’s existing ties to telecommunication providers in the APAC region.

FinScore Telco Credit Scoring Solution, which has been serving the Philippines market, has been in a data-sharing partnership with SMART Communications. The partnership allows FinScore and its clients to credit score unbanked adult individuals in the Philippines with the help of the telco data. FinScore’s AI and Machine Learning-powered credit scoring platform was able to deliver over 3,500,000 million scores and facilitated over USD 500 million worth of loans, proving its ability to bridge the financial gap between lenders and borrowers who were once credit-invisible.