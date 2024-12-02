Finqware's solution available on Microsoft AppSource





Through its Open Banking corporate data hub, FinqTreasury is as a real-time cash management solution for medium to large businesses. It provides bank coverage in Romania and Croatia, and by the end of 2022, it aims to cover the entire CEE region, providing both account information as well as payment initiation services.

In just one year after joining the Microsoft for Startups program, Finqware has earned its Co-sell Ready status, giving Finqware access to Microsoft sales teams and partners to help it reach a vast community of Microsoft-managed customers to collaborate on sales opportunities that accelerate business growth.

Romania-based fintech Finqware is backed by institutional investors such as Elevator Ventures, Raiffeisen International venture capital arm, and Gapminder. It works for banks in Central and Eastern Europe and has a Seal of Excellence from the European Commission.