The process of securing the licence took two years and required FINQ to navigate complex legal, privacy, and regulatory challenges. Unlike traditional state-by-state registrations, this nationwide licence grants the company the ability to operate across all 50 US states, accelerating its growth and simplifying compliance.











AI-powered investment

Historically, investors had to choose between expensive human-driven strategies or basic passive index funds. FINQ aims to change this by offering AI-powered investment technology designed for smarter, data-backed investment products, and shifting investment management.

Following the registration, FINQ is set to launch its first AI-driven fund manager in the US, aiming to provide an optimised alternative to traditional ETFs and mutual funds. Once reserved for high-net-worth investors, these institutional-grade investment strategies will be accessible to everyday retail investors. FINQ also aims to eliminate human error and outdated methods of picking by leveraging proprietary AI.

FINQ's regulatory licence marks a new solution in the financial landscape, introducing AI-driven investing as an alternative to traditional stock picking and robo-advisors. By leveraging data and AI at its core, FINQ plans to build ETFs and other financial instruments that are smarter and simpler, helping investors beat the indices. There are three main implications for the fintech’s SEC RIA licence, which include expansion of its AI investment solution, disrupting traditional financial models, and strengthening its global presence.

The company’s plans include the development and launch of AI-driven ETFs, hedge funds, and mutual funds, offering alternatives to passive index investing. Unlike passive ETFs, FINQ’s AI adjusts holdings to optimise performance, delivering an actively managed and scalable investment solution. Additionally, the platform will integrate into the existing US investment distribution network, making its funds more accessible across multiple channels. This includes financial advisors, brokerage platforms, institutional investment networks, retirement account providers, wealth management firms, and direct-to-consumer fund marketplaces.