The investment extends General Catalyst’s partnership with FINOM and adds operational support as the company scales. The growth investment allows FINOM to finance its investment in acquiring customers without diluting shareholders or taking risks, unlike traditional growth capital.





Accelerating European expansion

FINOM notes that General Catalyst’s CVF offers capital and expertise, as it funds growth with autonomy and equity. With strong growth, impressive customer retention, and support from the CVF round, the digital financial platform can expand across Europe and retain a long-lasting partnership.

General Catalyst has supported FINOM since its launch, co-leading its EUR 50 million Series B funding round in 2024, alongside Northzone, bringing its total funding to nearly EUR 190 million since launch. Since then, the company has managed to expand into some European markets, introducing IBAN accounts in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. The company attributes strong adoption and customer satisfaction to a localised product with an improved user experience. The European company doubled in revenue in 2024 and expects to sustain the growth in 2025, despite the slower macroeconomic landscape.

The recent funding aims to help FINOM with its European expansion, deeper localisation, and scaled customer acquisition. The company will further focus on sustainable growth, remaining compliant with the industry’s regulatory requirements, maintaining high customer satisfaction, and tailoring its offering to meet the needs and demands of its clients as it works toward full Eurozone coverage by the end of 2025.





Latest news from FINOM

The company launched its first credit line in April 2025 to accelerate the company’s development journey as it continues to build a comprehensive and secure financial ecosystem for European entrepreneurs. The new on-demand funding program tackles multiple difficulties SMEs face in the process of securing an investment.