The round had participation from new investor Headline Growth and existing investors General Catalyst, Northzone, and Cogito Capital. Combined with a recent investment from General Catalyst's Customer Value Fund of EUR 92.7 million, Finom gained in total over EUR 300 million to accelerate its European expansion.











Support for European SMEs

The initiative follows Finom’s growth across the continent, serving customers with local IBAN accounts in Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands. The company’s mission is to reach one million business customers by the end of 2026.

Finom doubles its revenue since its EUR 50 million Series B funding round in 2024, keeping positive unit economics across all markets. The company reports a good customer lifetime value relative to acquisition costs, and grew its team to over 500 employees.

With the funding, Finom aims to create a financial home for SMEs and entrepreneurs that supports the speed of their ideas and growth, offering an environment where they can thrive regardless of size. The funds also enable the firm to further expand its reach across Europe and offer improved services to its existing and future clients.

Finom’s platform unifies AII-driven financial intelligence tools and business banking, payment processing, invoicing, expense management, and foreign exchange services. The company owns an Electronic Money Institution licence and recently entered the market with credit lines from Dutch businesses.

The funding round enables it to capitalise on the growing demand for financial services designed for European SMEs, with plans to accelerate development of services and pursue strategic acquisitions.

AVP chose Finom for its execution of a multi-product, multi-geography strategy, strengthened by a robust infrastructure. The company led the funding round as it will enable Finom to accelerate growth and strengthening its position as a partner dor European SMEs.