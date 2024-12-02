FINOM, Klarna partner for instant invoice payment

Klarna has made available its Open Banking technology, while FINOM has developed a new way to pay electronic invoices, aggregating bank data thanks to AIS (account information services) and PIS (payment initiation service). The access details to bank accounts are always managed by the banks where the accounts are open and are never shared with either FINOM or Klarna.

The result is a simple button ‘Pay now’, which allows anyone who receives an electronic invoice from a FINOM customer to pay it with a few clicks or taps, without going from the invoice to home banking. The invoice (or rather the courtesy copy of the invoice) arrives to the customer via a personal link or via email and the entire payment process takes place within the same flow.