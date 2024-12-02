fino upgrades account switching service

New customers can use this module to track the progress of all onboarding tasks for 90 days. The ‘change status’ is linked to the fino account change service, enabling banks to facilitate the move for new customers. Customers can log into their previous online banking system in the software of their new financial institution via a PSD2 interface.

Customers log into the bank application to see which payment partners are already using the new bank details and which are still pending confirmation. The documents for changing accounts, which were previously sent by email, are stored on the platform. After completing all steps, the customer may cancel their old account directly.