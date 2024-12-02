Finnova partners with banking software manufacturer Six

Finnova will be aiming to facilitate the process for its customers to access bLink, Six's open finance platform. Swiss banks that work with Finnovas core banking system should be able to connect to Six's bLink open finance platform via an API hub. In this way, more Swiss financial service providers have access to Open Banking, according to a Six representative.

A bLink representative further states that bLink enables a coordinated implementation of open finance, from the integration of APIs into the banks' core banking system to the connection of third-party partners. As part of the cooperation, Finnova provides a uniform backend connection to the bLink APIs, which is intended to create the technical prerequisites for banks with a Finnova core banking system to be able to dock to Six's open finance platform. Six will also provide standardised interfaces on the bLink platform, which companies from the financial sector and third-party providers should be able to use to securely share data and services with each other.