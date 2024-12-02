Finnish startup Zevoy raises EUR 15 mln

The round was led by Blossom Capital with participation from European investors Maki.vc and Brightly Ventures. With the freshly infused capital, the startup plans to roll out operations in eight new markets during the second quarter of 2022.

Founded in August 2020, the platform aims to create a simple, smart, seamless, and efficient expense management solution for companies. It links smart payment cards to efficient expense management software.

In a span of a year, the team has received FSA approvals and launched an all-in-one Visa card running on Zevoy ecosystem. Going forward, the fintech wants to secure a Credit Institution license in 2022.