Finn AI rolls out banking chatbot on Genesys AppFoundry

Genesys AppFoundry is a dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. Finn AI integrates with Genesys Engage and the Genesys Cloud platform to assist banks to deliver customer support to customers as they move between chatbot and human support.

In addition, the integrated solutions enable banks and credit unions automate their support offering and leverage advanced conversational banking functionalities. Banks and credit unions can introduce intelligent automation to their support team, using AI that is pre-trained on millions of real-world banking conversations and typically able to understand over 80% of queries out-of-the-box.

The technology can capture and handle the repetitive queries that monopolise agent time and free live customer support to focus on meaningful conversations. Founded in 2014, Finn AI’s chatbot works with financial institutions including ATB Financial, Banpro Grupo Promerica, Fidor Bank, KOHO, TymeBank, and more.