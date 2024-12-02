FinMont partners with Bitpay

This partnership aims to integrate cryptocurrency into the FinMont payment ecosystem, enabling merchants to accept payments from various cryptocurrencies. BitPay facilitates borderless payments using a wide range of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and stablecoins pegged to USD and EURO, among others. Their solutions aim to reduce transaction fraud, lower payment processing costs, and enable seamless cryptocurrency transactions globally.

The integration of BitPay’s services into FinMont’s platform is intended to enhance the capabilities of travel industry merchants by offering them the opportunity to accept cryptocurrency payments alongside traditional methods. This move is expected to streamline payment processes, making transactions faster, more secure, and potentially less expensive on a global scale.

In the company press release, officials from FinMont expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the benefits of incorporating BitPay’s cryptocurrency payment services into their global ecosystem. Representatives from BitPay emphasised the potential for cryptocurrency to revolutionise the travel industry by simplifying payment processes and increasing global adoption.

What else has FinMont been up to?

In May 2024, FinMont revealed a new partnership with US payment gateway firm, PayCompass. This collaboration integrated PayCompass's payment gateway solution into FinMont's global ecosystem, providing merchants with a reliable payment gateway in the US. FinMont was launched by the founders of the German airline Hahn Air to offer a unique solution for the travel industry that simplifies both B2C and B2B payments. According to the official press release, FinMont's main goal is to enable travel merchants to use payments strategically to differentiate themselves from competitors. This integration aimed to streamline payment processes, helping decision-makers address inefficiencies.

In April 2024, FinMont collaborated with Ubank Connect to allow merchants to accept and send payments across emerging markets. The collaboration aimed to enable FinMont to integrate Ubank Connect’s secure payment gateway solution to its overall global ecosystem. This process was set to facilitate and offer merchants and traders the possibility to access an optimised alternative payment processing solution across several emerging markets.