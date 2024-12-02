FinMarie receives EUR 1.4 million in financing

The early-stage investor High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and wallstreet:online AG are participating in this first round. The aim of fintech is to make women financially more independent and make it easier for them to access the financial market.

According to a FinMarie representative, the company offers financial coaching, financial education and investment solutions based on their research into products available on the market. Initially, the fintech started with personal financial advice for women, and since then various other digital investment solutions such as a robo advisor or an e-learning community have been added.