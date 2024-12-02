FinLync secures USD 16 mln in equity funding

Point72 Ventures led the financing and included investments from Nyca Partners, former CFO of Palantir and Founding Partner of Friends & Family Capital Colin Anderson, and Plaid Founder William Hockey.

FinLync provides companies with the infrastructure to unlock more value from their day-to-day operations. This latest funding will support the company’s growth, including investment in its technology and expanding the firm’s global reach and executive leadership team.

By using bank APIs and embedding the technology within the client’s ERP, FinLync helps corporate finance and treasury departments to have greater control and visibility over their data than legacy treasury management systems provide, while benefiting from financial institution-grade security.

FinLync provides treasurers with real-time data in a simple, customisable dashboard. With FinLync, users have a single, integrated view into all the information they need—with a reduced risk of breaches and fraud.