Finli partners with ICBA





Following this partnership, the companies will combine their services to offer community banks the opportunity to improve and strengthen their development process.

Small businesses will be able to leverage Finli’s back-office digital platform which offers invoicing services, as well as payment collections, CMR, and communications.

Finli will also be a part of ICBA’s ThinkTECH Accelerator product, focusing on offering banks the needed services to archive more impact on their local communities while building trust with their new and old customers. Finli’s solutions will also be provided to bankers in order to connect them to diverse credit unions, municipalities, and local banks across the country.

The invoicing and CRM platform is also used by municipalities and other government institutions, while Finli aims to further develop its services in order to give small businesses the opportunity to reach the demands, preferences, and needs of their customers and clients.









Finli’s development strategy

US-based payment management platform Finli was built for service-based small businesses and enterprises located in the region. The company offers multiple services and products to its customers, allowing them to manage invoices, payments, and client communication while leveraging a single, easy-to-use platform.

Its suite of solutions can be leveraged by banks and small companies, and can be applied to the public sector. It offers its users a learning center as well.

Finli’s invoicing and CRM platform was designed to offer banks and small companies the possibility to communicate in a more secure and seamless way, without the need for coding or a costly integration fee. Being backed by real-time data, banks are enabled to build trust with SME clients by using Finli’s invoicing platform with no integration fees implementation. It will also provide better visibility into SMB customers’ financial health and balance. This provides them with the needed information and detailed analytics for making more calculated lending decisions.

Furthermore, small businesses can use Finli’s instant invoicing tool to get paid and deposit funds faster and in a more efficient way.

Small enterprise owners can benefit from more financial tools, including Finli’s CRM and invoicing platform, communication services that are built to strengthen the relationships with their client base, as well as the possibility to use secure ACH payments without fees and to charge credit card fees back to the customers in specific situations.

Community groups, municipalities, and local governments can use Finli’s services to strengthen the local economy as well. From using the company’s instant digital invoicing via text and email to investing in SMBs, the public sector has multiple solutions and tools provided by the company that can be used.



