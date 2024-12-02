finleap connect secures 22 mln in Series A round





The Series A round is led by global fintech investor SBI Investment, along with participation from Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital and commitments from existing investors, including finleap.

finleap connect’s platform enables its partners to connect to more than 3,600 banks across Europe through a single API, processing over 65 million transactions per month.

The focus of finleap connect's future strategy is to enable a roll-out of its entire product portfolio to other European markets. This will involve expanding connectivity across Europe with a special focus on Spain and Portugal, supporting the international growth of its customers. Alongside, finleap connect will further develop its services, enhancing the use of financial data and targeting new market segments.