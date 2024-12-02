finleap connect acquires Spanish Open Banking provider MyValue Solutions

Through this first acquisition, finleap connect will benefit from MyValue Solutions bringing in its technology and significant customer base, including its status as trusted partner for financial institutions. Additionally, the acquisition advances finleap connect’s international expansion.

The acquisition will complement finleap connect’s “full-stack” platform, enhancing financial transactions and data & analytics offerings, as MyValue Solutions’ product portfolio includes inter alia account services as well as categorisation and enrichment technologies. MyValue Solutions currently provides its services to a vast customer base, including some of the largest financial institutions in the Iberian market. Starting as a consumer facing app, MyValue Solutions offers now modular and intelligent white-label solutions for both Personal Finance Management (PFM) and Business Finance Management (BFM). In this way, MyValue Solutions’ range of products perfectly supplements finleap connect’s portfolio and will also add to its end-customer interaction capabilities.

MyValue Solutions’ technologies, services and products will now be accessible not only to regulated financial institutions, but to new entire verticals like fintechs, insurance companies, retail companies et al. finleap connect will enable companies in the Iberian market, regulated or not, to provide financial services, like it already does in the DACH region. This will quadruple the target market for MyValue Solutions’ products and create an extended variety of use cases for them. MyValue Solutions’ 27 employees will join the finleap connect organisation immediately and support the tech team and distribution of its product portfolio in Spain and Portugal.